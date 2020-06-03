10:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 MK Bitan appointed Immigration, Absorption, Diaspora Committee Chair Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to appoint Knesset Member David Bitan as Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Committee Chairman. "I congratulate Knesset Member David Bitan, who is Chairman of the Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Committee. I'm convinced that MK Bitan will continue to serve the State of Israel in the important immigration and absorption missions and Knesset work," Netanyahu said. ► ◄ Last Briefs