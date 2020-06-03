10:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Ronen Manlis to be appointed Strategic Ministry Director Strategic and Public Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Cohen announced she intends to appoint Brigadier General Ronen Manlis as Strategic and Public Information Ministry Director. The appointment is expected to be approved by the National Commissioner of the State and Government Appointments Committee soon. Manlis will replace Tzahi Gavrielli, who served as the Ministry's Director for the past year. ► ◄ Last Briefs