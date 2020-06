10:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Maternity leave at coronavirus hotels extended Following the request by MK Yaakov Asher's constitutional committee, the National Insurance Institute announced extending maternity leave in coronavirus hotels, and this period was recognized as hospitalization for the purpose of extending vacation. ► ◄ Last Briefs