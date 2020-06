10:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Airport Authority: 'If skies stay unopened, we need budgets allocated' Israel Airports Authority's Committee Chairman Pinchas Idan demanded financial support in a Galei Tzahal interview: "If we do not open the skies, let them transfer budgets to extend the unpaid vacation period for 2,500 employees." ► ◄ Last Briefs