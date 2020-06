10:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Montreal rioters desecrate Torah scrolls Synagogue officials who entered the synagogue, closed because of the coronavirus, discovered tefillin, Torah scrolls, and sacred objects thrown on the floor alongside graffiti. ► ◄ Last Briefs