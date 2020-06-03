|
10:07
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
50-year-old Jerusalem resident arrested on suspicion of indecent act
Police arrested a 50-year-old Jerusalem resident last night for committing an indecent act on a young girl during a bus ride.
According to the suspect, he took advantage of being alone on the bus and committed the indecent act. When the girl shouted, the bus driver stopped and called the police.
Today, the suspect will be brought for hearing on the police request to extend his remand in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court.
Last Briefs