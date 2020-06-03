|
08:24
Reported
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
Forecast: Temperatures below normal for season
Today will be partly cloudy to fair, with a marked drop in temperatures that will be lower than normal for the season. By morning there may be drizzle, especially in the north of the country.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to fair. Temperatures will rise considerably and be normal for the season. By noon northern winds will strengthen along the coastal plain. In the south of the country there may be light local rain.
Last Briefs