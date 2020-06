08:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20 Why the Israeli left backed annexation Read more The likes of J Street and Peace Now pretend that annexation is a scheme cooked up by messianic settlers, but it was invented by Labor. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs