EU High Representative Borrell hosted donor meeting for 'Palestine'

On Tuesday 2 June, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell hosted in Brussels a meeting chaired by Norway of the so-called Ad Hoc Liaison Committee ("AHLC") donor group for "Palestine" by videoconference.

The AHLC is a "policy coordination forum" where representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Authority sit around a table with international donors.

Together with the parties, twenty five donor countries took part in the meeting with the aim to contribute to "creating better conditions for a viable two-state solution". In the last decade, the EU and Member states have contributed approximately €600 million every year "in support of the Palestinian people. Most of this support is aimed at building a viable Palestinian state."