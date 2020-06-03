|
06:47
Reported
Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
PA threatens to turn to UN over Israeli sovereignty
Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki said on Tuesday that the PA is seeking to approach the UN General Assembly to push for a resolution against Israel’s intention to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
Speaking to the Voice of Palestine radio and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Maliki said the sovereignty plan is "dangerous" and "rejected by the international community."
