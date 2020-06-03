Pentagon moves about 1,600 troops into Washington, D.C., region

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday it has moved about 1,600 US Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, after several nights of violent protests in the city.

“Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National Capitol Region but are not in Washington, D.C.,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement. He said the troops were on “heightened alert status” but “are not participating in defense support to civil authority operations.”