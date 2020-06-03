Rouhani calls on EU to act US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday urged the European Union to stand against what he called the "illegal" US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Rouhani claimed the United States has threatened the lives of 83 million Iranians by imposing "cruel sanctions and preventing the transfer of medicine and essentials to Iran" at the time of novel coronavirus pandemic.