Jordan: Annexation will have 'grave consequences'

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday warned Israel against applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, saying that such a move would be a blatant violation of international law and would have a dire effect on Jordanian-Israeli relations.

“We unequivocally warn against the grave consequence of annexation on the quest for regional peace and on Jordanian-Israeli relations,” Safadi said in an emailed statement quoted by Bloomberg News.