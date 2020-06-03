|
News BriefsSivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
Two Bat Yam high schools to close after students diagnosed with COVID-19
Bat Yam Mayor Zvika Brot announced on Tuesday that he has decided to close two high schools in the city where three coronavirus carriers were discovered.
The city announced that the decision was made after consultations with the Ministry of Education, which took place after one sick student was diagnosed at the Shazar High School, and two were diagnosed at the Melton High School.
