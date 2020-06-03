|
Sivan 11, 5780 , 03/06/20
'I didn't ask for luxury cars, that's a blatant lie'
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday night denied a report in the Globes newspaper which said that he sought to purchase two Audi A8 luxury vehicles for the convoy of vehicles that accompany him from one place to another.
"I respect the Israeli security services and their guidelines. In conversations I had with the relevant parties, I sought to reduce my security costs," Gantz said.
