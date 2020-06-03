Hitler's birth home to turn into a police station

Austrian officials on Tuesday unveiled plans to "neutralize" Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's birth house by turning it into a police station, with the building receiving some cosmetic changes in the process, AFP reports.

The yellow corner house in the northern Austrian town of Braunau on the border with Germany, where Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, was taken into government control in 2016, after MPs approved an expropriation law specifically aimed at the property.