23:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Rocks thrown at Washington, DC kosher restaurant Two rocks were thrown on Tuesday at Char Bar, Washington DC's most prominent kosher restaurant. Photos posted to social media showed the damage that was caused to the windows of the restaurant.