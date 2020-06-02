Bennett to PM: 'Why don't you stop salaries for terrorists?'

Former Defense Minister and current Knesset member Naftali Bennett from the right-wing Yamina party attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following halt of reduction in terrorists' salaries from tax transfers paid each month to the Palestinian Authority.

"Mr. Prime Minister, why don't you stop sending salaries to murderers?" Bennett tweeted Tuesday evening.

"I submitted the full report on December 31, 2019, as required by law," Bennett noted, "but to make the actual offset reductions you must convene the cabinet for its approval."

"For some reason, you have not yet done so but it's not too late. Everything is ready for approval. Just give a directive. It is up to you." the former minister added.

Earlier this evening, News 11 reported that Israel had stopped offsetting the terrorists' salaries from its tax transfers to the Palestinians - despite the law requiring it to offset such funds every month.