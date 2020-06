22:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Trump tweets dismay at vandalizing of Macy's flagship store President Trump has just tweeted as follows: "Macy’s at 34th.Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass. What a shame. Bring in National Guard!" ► ◄ Last Briefs