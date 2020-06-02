Netanyahu thanks Efrat mayor for his support

Prime MInister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Efrat town council head Oded Revivi to thank him for support of President Trump's "deal of the century" in its present form which includes recognition of Palestinian sovereignty over most of Judea and Samaria while srael would extend sovereignty over limited parts of Judea and Samaria as well as the Jordan Valley.

The heads of eight other town councils support Revivi's position while most town council heads in Judea and Samaria do not.