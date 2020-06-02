|
Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Minister of Economy backs unemployment compensation for self-employed
Minister of Economy Amir Peretz has come out in support of unemployed compensation for the self-employed after meeting with their organizations' representatives. "There cannot be a loss of trust between the State and the self-employed," Peretz said. "The self-employed stood at the side of the State and now the State needs to stand at their side as well," he added.
