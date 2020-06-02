Parents of Covid-19 infected high school students reassured

Parents of students from the Gymnasium High School in Jerusalem have been reassured after 120 students at the school tested positive for Covid-19. All are currently sheltering at home although only ten of the students have shown symptoms of the virus.

Professor Eitan Kerem, administrator of the children's wing at Hadassah Hospital reassured the parents that children are only infrequently hospitalized and even when that happens are seldom at serious risk. "The coronavirus is here to stay," Kerem said, "but we can learn to live with a low intensity version of it."