22:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Protesters rally for the return of fallen IDF soldiers' remains Protesters demand return of the remains of two IDF soldiers killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.