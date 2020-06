21:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 100 protest shooting of special needs Arab mistaken for terrorist Around 100 people protested the shooting by security forces of a 32-year-old special needs Arab who was mistaken for a terrorist. The incident which resulted in the Arab's death occurred in East Jersualem. The protesters marched from the center of Jerusalem to police headquarters located in the Russian Compound a few blocks away. ► ◄ Last Briefs