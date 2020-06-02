21:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 American journalist: 'Coronavirus shutdown is effectively dead' American journalist Liz Wheeler in a One America News Network broadcast today stated that "the coronavirus shutdown is effectively dead," citing contradictions in social-distancing policy. Wheeler highlighted the fact that protesters are allowed to stay as close together as they wish without police interference while the number of those permitted to visit a house of worship at any one time remains strictly limited. ► ◄ Last Briefs