21:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Minister of Communications vows to stop fake text messages Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel has vowed to put a halt to the possibility of sending fake text messages. The fake messages have the appearance of being sent from a certain phone number when they are actually coming from another source.