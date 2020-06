21:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 'American Jews are in distress. They desperately need us.' Head of the Orthodox Union in Israel Rabbi Avi Berman has stated: "American Jews are in distress. They desperately need us." Berman's remarks come against the backdrop of New York City riots that have reached Jewish neighborhoods. Torah scrolls have been removed from city synagogues and placed for safekeeping in congregants' homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs