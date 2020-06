20:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 225 teachers and students now diagnosed with Covid-19 225 students and teachers have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 and 36 schools have been closed. 4,925 students and staff from those schools are now isolating at home while an additional 5,010 students and staff are not isolating but the closed schools remain off limits to them. ► ◄ Last Briefs