19:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 What would you do with 500 KN95 masks during COVID-19 crisis? Read more Rabbi donates 500 masks to Chabad of Gloucester County, NJ, which distributed the masks to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.