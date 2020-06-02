Secretary of State Pompeo condemns ICC war crimes tribunal

America's Secretary of State Pompeo has condemned the ICC (International Criminal Court) for its probe into supposed American war crimes in Afghanistan.

“You’ll see in the coming days a series of announcements not just from the State Department, [but] from all across the United States government that attempt to push back against what the ICC is up to,” Pompeo said. This is the first time the ICC has investigated the US for supposed war crimes. The US, like Israel, does not recognize the authority of the ICC to investigate and pass judgment on their military operations.