Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Cuomo blames de Blasio and NYPD for riots, may take over for him At a press conference today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for last night's riots in New York City. "The NYPD and the Mayor did not do their job last night...It was a disgrace," Cuomo said, adding that de Blasio could be "displaced" and that the governor could "take over the Mayor's job."