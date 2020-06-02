Unity awards ceremony held at President's House

A ceremony honoring recipients of the 6th annual unity awards took place to today at the Preisdent's House in Jerusalem. "These prizes are meant to honor those wonderful individuals who devote their time to bringing greater unity to our people," President Reuven Rivlin said. The annual awards project was created by the parents of the three students who were abducted and murdered by terrorists in 2014.

In the aftermath of the attack, the unity of the nation was such that the students' parents sought a means of perpetuating it and establishing the unity awards was how they decided to advance this goal.