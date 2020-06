19:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 263,840 have returned to work, including 18,000 in last 24 hours 263,840 Israel have returned to work since the reopening of the economy, including 18,000 in the last 24 hours according to reports from the Israel Employment Office. During this time 107,871 new job seekers have also registered with the Employment Office. ► ◄ Last Briefs