18:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Soldiers with disabilities return to duty Soldiers with disabilities are returning to their military bases after a six-week furlough brought on by the coronavirus. The "Special in Uniform" project provides Israelis with disabilities opportunities for service in the IDF.