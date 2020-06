18:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 NY annual Israel parade moved from 5th Avenue to computer screen New York's annual Salute to Israel parade along 5th Avnue that draws thousands including government leaders will be held this year in a virtual format via Zoom. The event will take place on June 7th. ► ◄ Last Briefs