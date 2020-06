17:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Joe Biden criticizes Trump's response to riots in US cities Presidiential candidate Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump's response to riots in US cities. "The president should be part of the solution, not part of the problem," Biden said. ► ◄ Last Briefs