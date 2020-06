17:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 50 year anniversary of Israel's World Cup appearance This year marks the 50th anniversary of Israel's appearance in the World Cup in Mexico City. One goal separated Israel from advancing to the next stage when the Italian goalie made a spectacular save of a shot from Moti Spiegler. The game with Italy, who advanced to the finals against Brazil, ended 0-0. Israel has not qualified for the World Cup since. ► ◄ Last Briefs