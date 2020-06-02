Portugal: Film documents cooperation between Jews and Catholics

A film that documents cooperation between the Jews and Catholics of Portugal from the Inquisition in the Middle Ages until modern times will be screened in the the city of Oporto in the presence of Jewish community leaders and Catholic clerics. The film is entitled "LIght of Judah" and was produced as a response to growing anti-Semitism both in Portugal and throughout Europe.

Proceeds from the film will be donated to the Food Bank of Israel which distributes food to the needy throughout Israel. The proceeds will benefit local Catholic charities in Oporto as well.