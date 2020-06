16:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Yuli Edelstein: Annexation but not at expense of Palestinian state Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has urged annexation of the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samara but not at the expense of recognition of a Palestinian state in these areas. "This is an opportunity we cannot miss," Edelstein said. His statement comes amidst the impression in some quarters that Prime Minister Netanyahu is willing to announce such recognition. ► ◄ Last Briefs