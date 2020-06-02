|
16:24
Reported
Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Danger: Arabs without work permits coming to work daily from Samaria
Arabs without work permits are coming to work daily from northern Samaria. They enter through openings in the fence along the Green Line (Israel's 1967 border). Vans with license plates that permit travel across the Green Line carry the illegal workers. The danger is that terrorists may take advantage of this security lapse.
Residents of the Samarian community of Hermesh have brought this activity to the attention of the IDF.
