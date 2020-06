16:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Channel 12 News report: IDF tanks cross Lebanese border fence IDF tanks crossed the Lebanese border fence opposite Kibbutz Misgav Am according to a Channel 12 News report. Lebanese troops were located nearby with anti-tank missiles among their arsenal. ► ◄ Last Briefs