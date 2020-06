15:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 47 new corona cases since this morning, 32 hospitalized The National Security Council published an update announcing that 47 new coronavirus cases have been reported since this morning. 32 patients have been hospitalized with 30 of them on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs