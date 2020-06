14:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Jordan: Indictment against terrorists who planned attacks on Israelis The Jordanian State Security Court indicted 16 people on charges of planning attacks and possession of weapons. According to Jordanian reports, the cell has planned, among other things, suicide bombings against Israeli targets in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs