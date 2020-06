14:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Judea and Samaria leaders meet with Health Min. Yuli Edelstein The heads of the councils in Judea and Samaria are meeting at this time with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs