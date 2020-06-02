|
Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Meeting between Judea and Samaria leaders and PM concludes
The meeting of the heads of authorities in Judea and Samaria Council concluded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The meeting lasted about two hours.
The PM and Knesset Speaker called on the heads of authorities to support the move.
Netanyahu also repeated his commitment to holding negotiations on the basis of the Trump plan and noted that the discussions with the US are ongoing.
The Yesha Council said that they expect continued dialogue with Netanyahu on the issue of sovereignty.
