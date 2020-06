13:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 The US is trying to turn Sovereignty into Unilateral Withdrawal Read more Netanyahu is willing to accept the US proposal as is. His willingness to stand for Israeli interests seems to be in a state of decline. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs