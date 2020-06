13:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Fire in Rishon Letzion apt, woman and 2 dogs rescued Firefighters who handled a fire that broke out in an apartment in Rishon Letzion rescued an elderly woman in light condition and two dogs. The fire was extinguished. ► ◄ Last Briefs