Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20
Environmental Min. to allocate NIS 150 million for clean spaces
The Ministry of Environmental Protection will allocate NIS 150 million over three years to formulate a cleanliness index that will obligate local authorities, Guy Samet, executive director of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, said in the Environmental Protection Committee.
He said the amount would be used to establish a monitoring mechanism and support system for local authorities in clean-up operations and infrastructure to create a clean public space.
