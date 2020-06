13:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 Sivan 10, 5780 , 02/06/20 MK Haimovich: Our children are the agents of change The Interior and Environmental Protection Committee held a hearing on the "Clean Israel" program on Tuesday. The committee's chairman, MK Miki Haimovich (Blue and White), said that "If we do not enforce serious penalties, nothing will change here. We must also act in the education arena - our children are the agents of change." ► ◄ Last Briefs