Deputy Health Min. Director gives update on coronavirus situation

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, gave an update on the situation regarding the coronavirus at the special committee hearing.

"If there are 100 patients per day unrelated to the same point of outbreak, then we will have to step backwards in terms of the restrictions. The moment there is one point of outbreak, we have a prevention plan that does not include all citizens."

"We are on a rise in tests: only yesterday, 7,837 corona tests were carried out. We are capable of 14,000 tests a day. Now there are two other laboratories that we reached an agreement with and we have the capacity to reach up to 40,000 tests a day. At the moment, people are not arbitrarily sent for tests," Grotto said. .